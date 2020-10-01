Floyd Mayweather names price for Conor McGregor rematch

Boxing legend Floyd Mayweather has named his price for a potential rematch with former two-division UFC champion Conor McGregor.

Mayweather and McGregor met in the boxing ring in 2017, with the former improving to a fantastic 50-0 with a 10th-round TKO victory. Since then, there’s been plenty of talk about a potential rematch between the pair, and while Mayweather isn’t exactly chomping at the bit for that fight, it’s one he’d take for the right price.

“If I could pick an easy $300 million, absolutely,” Mayweather told Shannon Sharpe on his podcast when asked about fighting McGregor again (via MMA Fighting). “Same way, same results.”

Mayweather is now 43 years old, and is understandably reluctant to get into the ring for fights that might adversely affect his health. Fights with the stars of the MMA world, who are exponentially less experienced in boxing than he is, are somewhat appealing, however.

“Your health is your wealth,” Mayweather said. “So as far as me going out there and competing against a guy like Conor McGregor, or a guy that’s really inexperienced— absolutely [I’d fight Khabib Nurmagomedov]. Those are $300 million fights.

“You have to make it make sense,” Mayweather added. “Real sense. Certain type of dollars. I need to have my faculties also. I had my time. I had my era. It’s these young fighters’ era now. It’s OK for me to go fight a Khabib or a Conor – with those two fights alone, I could pick up $600 million. That don’t hurt to fight guys that just entertain. It’s all entertainment.”

Mayweather also has some extra impetus for a rematch with McGregor: he really doesn’t like the guy.

“I don’t like him at all,” Mayweather said. “At all.”

If the rematch does happen, Mayweather doesn’t see the action unfolding all that differently—even if McGregor has improved since their first fight.

“Conor McGregor can’t punch,” Mayweather said. “He can’t punch. I don’t even remember [the uppercut]. I’m having fun. I was like this dude punch so soft.

“He knows what he did wrong, but he also knows what he did right,” Mayweather added. “What he did wrong was get in the ring with me. What he did right was get in the ring with me so he could get a big payday.”

