Floyd Mayweather targeting two fights in 2020, including UFC crossover

Undefeated boxing legend Floyd Mayweather made headlines earlier this week when he announced that he was coming out of retirment in 2020.

The now 42-year-old, Mayweather, has not stepped foot inside the ring since defeating Conor McGregor by tenth round TKO in their blockbuster fight from August of 2017.

Despite the lengthy layoff, ‘Money’ still appears to be in phenomenal shape, as witnessed in the photo below.

Who Floyd Mayweather (50-0) will be competing against in 2020 is still up in the air.

However, according to a recent report from TMZ, ‘Money’ is eyeing two fights in 2020, one in the squared circle and one with the UFC.

According the TMZ’s report, longtime rival Manny Pacquiao is the front runner for Mayweather’s return to boxing.

While nothing has been made official, Floyd was apparently impressed by Manny’s recent victory over Keith Thurman, and believes the time is now right for a rematch.

Mayweather had defeated Pacquiao by unanimous decision in their first and only encounter in May of 2015.

As for the UFC Crossover, according to TMZ, Mayweather is looking for another Ultimate Fighting Championship star to share the squared circle with. He is hoping that Dana White can provide him with another fighter (like Conor McGregor) who is known for their striking abilities.

Interestingly, Floyd Mayweather was spotted with UFC President Dana White at a recent LA Clippers game.

Shortly after the NBA games conclusion, both White and Mayweather shared posts on social media addressing the fact that Floyd had ended his retirement.

