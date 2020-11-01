Anti-masker Bryce Mitchell says masks should be optional: “I’m just asking to get our freedoms back”

UFC featherweight Bryce Mitchell used his post-fight interview at UFC Vegas 12 to go on a rant against masks, saying they should be optional.

Mitchell, one of the most promising young fighters in the UFC featherweight division, picked up a unanimous decision win over Andre Fili at UFC Vegas 12. Mitchell improved to a perfect 14-0 with the win over Fili and he’s now 5-0 since joining the UFC roster a few years ago. Mitchell was the No. 15 ranked featherweight heading into the fight and “Thug Nasty” will surely get a matchup against a ranked opponent following the impressive win over Fili on Saturday night. As far as his talent in the cage goes, there’s no denying it.

Following his victory at UFC Vegas 12, Mitchell spoke with the media and after talking about the fight against Fili, he went on a rant against masks. Mitchell, who is from Arkansas, is not a fan of masks and believes that they should be completely optional. Here’s what the 26-year-old Arkansas native said about masks following the event.

“I’m just asking to get our freedoms back, and I don’t think that’s much to ask for,” Mitchell said. “What I’m saying is, make the mask optional in Arkansas for people who own restaurants and people who own businesses. Make it optional. Why tell someone they have to wear a mask? What if they don’t want to or what if it affects their breathing and gives them headaches?”

Mitchell continued on with his anti-mask tirade by suggesting that people need to worry about themselves, noting that he expects to be criticized by fans and media for his views.

“Here’s another theory I got. If your mask works so well, why are you worried about if I’m wearing one? Don’t you got one on? Why does it matter? If they work so good, why are you worried I got one? You wear one and you worry about you. If you think you’re gonna get sick, stay home. That’s all I’m saying. I’m saying taking away our liberties and our freedoms without a vote, I don’t think that’s the right answer,” Mitchell said.

“There’s going to be a lot of criticism and a lot of people attacking me, they’re going to say I’m a dumb MMA fighter and that I don’t got no sense sharing my opinion. But you know what? I pay my taxes.”

