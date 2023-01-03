Sean O’Malley suggests the biggest fight “as far as pay-per-view sales” for Conor McGregor in 2023

Sean O’Malley is suggesting who would be the biggest fight ‘as far as pay-per-view sales’ for Conor McGregor in 2023.

McGregor, 34, has not fought since he suffered a leg injury back in July of 2021 at UFC 264. It was Conor McGregor (22-6 MMA) vs Dustin Poirier (29-7 MMA) in a bout which saw ‘The Diamond’ win via TKO.

The Irishman required surgery, rehabilitation and training but is set to make his much anticipated return to the Octagon this year.

McGregor will be required to re-enter the USADA testing pool for six months prior to being able to compete. Speculation has been rampant that McGregor, who has been posting his new bulked up physique on social media, has being using steroids.

During a recent interview with Helen Yee, Sean O’Malley made his selection as who would be the biggest fight for Conor McGregor in his 2023 comeback (h/t MMANews):

“The biggest fight, as far as pay-per-view sales I’d say Nick Diaz, would be the biggest.”

Continuing, O’Malley said:

“But realistically, maybe Jorge (Masvidal), Michael Chandler…. no easy fights though.”

Nick Diaz (26-10 MMA) last fought in September of 2021 at UFC 266 where he was defeated by Robbie Lawler (29-16 MMA) via TKO.

Of course, McGregor has a history with Nick’s brother, Nate Diaz. The two met in back-to-back fights in 2016 at UFC 196 and UFC 202. Nate Diaz won in March of 2016 but was defeated by McGregor the following August. While there has been speculation of a trilogy fight, it has never come to fruition.

Jorge Masvidal (35-16 MMA) has not entered the Octagon since his loss to Colby Covington (17-3 MMA) in March of 2022 at UFC 272.

Michael Chandler (23-8 MMA) last fought at UFC 281 this past November where he was defeated by Dustin Poirier (29-7 MMA) by unanimous decision.

What do you think of O’Malley’s pick for Conor McGregor’s re-entrance into the Octagon?

Who would you like to see the Irishman fight upon his return?

Share your thoughts in the comment section PENN Nation!