Dana White’s wife Anna issues statement following altercation from NYE

Dana White’s wife Anna has issued a statement following the altercation which occurred on New Years Eve.

To say that 2023 started of with a bang for UFC President, Dana White, would be an understatement.

Dana White and Anna White were caught on camera in a physical altercation which took place at the Squid Roe nightclub in Cabo San Lucas on New Years Eve. TMZ published the video yesterday, January 2nd.

Apparently Anna initiated a slap to her husband, and he returned the slap prior to the two being separated. And no, it doesn’t seem this was a publicity stunt to promote Dana’s new venture the ‘Power Slap’ league.

Dana White spoke with TMZ about the incident:

“I’m in Cabo, Mexico, for the holidays with my family and my wife and I were out with family on New Year’s Eve, and unfortunately that’s what happened. I’m one of the guys, you heard me say for years: There’s never, ever an excuse for a guy to put his hands on a woman. And now here I am on TMZ talking about it. My wife and I have been married for almost 30 years. We’ve known each other since we were almost 12 years old. We’ve obviously been through some sh*t together and we’ve got three kids, and this is one of those situations that’s horrible.”

Continuing, White confirmed he’s embarrassed and loves his wife:

“I’m embarrassed, but it’s also one of those situations where we’re more concerned about our kids. We have three kids, and obviously since the video popped up, we’ve shown the kids the video and we’re more focused on our family right now. People are going to have their opinions on this. Most of the people’s opinions will be right – especially in my case. You don’t put your hands on a woman ever. My wife and I obviously love each other. We’ve been together for a very long time. We’ve known each other since we were very little and this is just one of those unfortunate situations.”

Concluding Dana White voiced his concern for his kids and their family:

“There was definitely a lot of alcohol, but there’s no excuse. I’m literally making no excuses for this thing at all. It’s never happened before. It’s the first time that it’s ever happened, and people are going to say what they’re going to say. It is what it is. And whatever people do say, it’s deserved. I deserve it. It happened. I don’t know why it happened and my wife and I have apologized to each other, we’ve apologized to our kids, and this is one of those things that everyone is going to chime in. I could care less what people think about this. We’re more concerned about our kids and taking care of our family.”

Anna White also issued a statement to TMZ concerning their New Year’s Eve altercation in Mexico:

“Dana White and I have been married almost 30 years. To say this is out of character for him is an understatement – nothing like this has ever happened before. Unfortunately, we were both drinking too much on New Year’s Eve and things got out of control, on both sides. We’ve talked this through as a family and apologized to each other. I just hope people will respect our privacy for the sake of our kids.”

Anna is standing by her man. The two now want to focus on their kids and their family unit. Although hoping for privacy, the media is ‘a buzz’ with reactions and comments.

There has been no official comment from the UFC parent-company Endeavor, television partners Disney and ESPN or TBS concerning the incident.

