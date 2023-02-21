Fighters react after new footage shows that Diego Sanchez has a legitimate gripe with cheating accusations made against Austin Trout

Fighters are reacting after new footage shows that Diego Sanchez has a legitimate gripe with cheating accusations made against Austin Trout.

The recent ‘BKFC KnuckleMania 3’ which took place in Albuquerque, New Mexico last Friday, February 17th, saw Austin Trout defeat Diego Sanchez by a fourth round TKO.

The 41 year old Sanchez has accused the former boxing champion of cheating during the match. Apparently cameras caught Trout’s corner applying large amounts of vaseline to his shoulders. In doing so, Sanchez is saying he couldn’t utilize the clinch, which was a key part of his game strategy.

Taking to ‘Instagram’, Sanchez posted:

“First of all I didn’t get any Vaseline put on me! Secondly, I did feel that Vaseline all on his shoulder and his neck during the fight it was put on so heavy I could not utilize the clinch this is cheating everybody so with that being said, I am the victorious champion and I count this as a win. Hopefully we can get the decision overturned. I will be talking with my lawyer soon. @davidfeldmanbkfc @swfightnews @bareknuckle @mmajunkie god always has my back what a relief walking down the mountain to this news.”

Video footage was also shared on ‘Instagram’ showing Austin Trout getting large amounts of vaseline applied in his corner.

Sanchez has threatened to get his lawyers involved and fighters are weighing in on the accusations of cheating.

A sampling of the tweets supporting Sanchez can be found below:

Oh man maybe Diego is on to something. https://t.co/jXuJax1AOC — ike vallie-flagg (@IKEVF) February 20, 2023

“Oh man maybe Diego is on to something.” – Isaac Vallie-Flagg

Damn 🤦🏾‍♂️ send it to the state commission — Terrance McKinney (@twrecks155) February 20, 2023

“Damn send it to the state commission.” Terrance McKinney

“100%” B.J. Penn

Were you watching ‘BKFC KnuckleMania 3’ this past weekend? Do you agree with Sanchez that Austin Trout cheated and the decision should be overturned?

Share your thoughts in the comment section PENN Nation!