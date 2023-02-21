Just Scrap Radio Ep. 111 with Tyron Woodley, Alan Belcher, Jordan Leavitt, and Jasmine Jasudavicius

The 111th episode of Just Scrap Radio on BJPENN.com with host Cole Shelton is live ahead of UFC Vegas 70 and BKFC 36 this weekend.

We’re first joined by former UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley (2:18). Next, BKFC heavyweight Alan Belcher (21:24) stops by. UFC lightweight, Jordan Leavitt (40:14) then comes on. Closing out the program is UFC women’s flyweight Jasmine Jasudavicius (51:03).

Tyron Woodley opens up the show to talk about his career and his ongoing free agency. Woodley talks about his boxing matches against Jake Paul, people saying he took a dive, the potential KSI boxing match, and whether or not he will return to MMA. He also talks about being a celebrity judge for PFL Challenger Series and whether or not he would be a judge in the future.

Alan Belcher then comes on to discuss his BKFC 36 fight main event fight against Arnold Adams for the heavyweight title. Belcher talks about his return to fighting, his active 2022 which saw him fight in BKFC and boxing. He then talks about his plan to become the BKFC champ and also secure boxing fights against big names and mentions Anthony Joshua as a possible foe.

Jordan Leavitt stops by to discuss his UFC Vegas 70 fight against Victor Martinez. Jordan first talks about his submission loss to Paddy Pimblett, what he learned from that, and how it will help him in his career. He then talks about fighting another opponent off a layoff and what a win over Martinez does for him.

Jasmine Jasudavicius closes out the program to preview her UFC Vegas 70 fight against Gabriella Fernandes. Jasmine talks about Cortney Casey pulling out and now having to fight a UFC newcomer. She also talks about what a win does for her, and her goal to compete on the UFC’s return to Canada – should it happen this year.

