Henry Cejudo blasts Marlon Vera for his performance against Cory Sandhagen at UFC San Antonio: “Your takedown defense is almost as bad as that pussy on the back of your head”

Henry Cejudo has taken no issue with adding insult to injury at the expense of Marlon “Chito” Vera.

Vera was in action, headlining UFC San Antonio against Cory Sandhagen. This was a big opportunity for “Chito,” but he ultimately fell short in the five-round affair, dropping a split decision. Most agree that the 48-47 score in favor of Vera was baffling, and Sandhagen should’ve won the fight on all three judges’ scoresheet. Nonetheless, the right man had his hand raised.

Cejudo wasn’t interested in holding his tongue after Vera was defeated by Sandhagen. He hopped on his Twitter account to send quite the zinger “Chito’s” way.

Hey @chitoveraUFC your takedown defense is almost as bad as that pussy on the back of your head. Get to the back of the line 🏆🏆🏆#UFCSanAntonio — Henry Cejudo (@HenryCejudo) March 26, 2023

Cejudo’s diss aimed at Vera shouldn’t come as a surprise. After all, Marlon “Chito” Vera told reporters ahead of UFC San Antonio that he believes Henry Cejudo is returning to pro MMA competition for possibly two reasons.

“He’s broke. What’s the point to come back when you retire on top? You come back because either you need attention and you miss that or you need money,” Vera said at UFC San Antonio media day. “He is a little guy, they need attention.”

Cejudo will be returning to action on May 6. He will challenge Aljamain Sterling for the UFC Bantamweight Championship in the main event of UFC 288. The title fight will be held inside the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey. It’ll be Cejudo’s first pro MMA bout since May 2020 when he stopped Dominick Cruz via second-round TKO.

Fans await to see if Cejudo can avoid rust due to inactivity. We’ve already seen Jon Jones avoid any lingering effects of inactivity, submitting Ciryl Gane in the first round to become the UFC Heavyweight Champion back in March.