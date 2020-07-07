Multiple fighters offer to step up and fight Frankie Edgar on short notice

A whole host of fighters have offered to replace Pedro Munhoz against Frankie Edgar.

Munhoz is the latest fighter to be pulled from a fight due to a positive COVID-19 test. The No. 7 ranked bantamweight was expected to face Edgar on the UFC’s Fight Island on July 15. Unfortunately, he tested positive for the virus, leaving “The Answer” without an opponent for the upcoming event.

However multiple fighters see the last-minute change as an opportunity to get their hands on the former UFC lightweight champion.

On social media, Aljamain Sterling reacted to the news by seemingly offering to fight Edgar.

“Is Frankie in Abu Dhabi?” Sterling said. “Time to pack.”

Sterling’s willingness to fight is surprising given his current ranking status. Sterling sits at No. 1 in the bantamweight division and has seemingly earned a title shot, so a fight against the No. 7 ranked featherweight, Edgar, could jeopardize that.

A more suitable matchup for Edgar might be Marlon Vera. Vera lost to Yadong Song earlier this year by a controversial unanimous decision. “Chito” is ready to bounce back and has already shown his willingness to step in as a last-minute replacement.

“I’m here in shape corona free let’s go,” he said on Twitter.

Also, Ricky Simon is willing to step up and take on Edgar. The fighter is already in Abu Dhabi preparing to corner Paige Van Zant against Amanda Ribas at UFC 251. As a result, he will have already experienced the stringent COVID-19 testing set up by the UFC, giving him a possible fast track to the matchup.

“I’m on Fight Island and ready to go,” Simon wrote on Twitter.

Also gunning for Frankie Edgar is Cody Stamann. After suffering the devastating death of his 18-year old brother last month, Stamann put all his energy into the cage. It paid off, as he delivered one of his best performances at UFC 250 in June to defeat Brian Kelleher by unanimous decision. A fight against Edgar would be a quick turnaround for the 30-year old, but he believes he is fully prepared.



“I fought on 2 weeks notice and had one of the best performances of my life,” said Stamann. “I’ll travel around the world tomorrow and fight one of the best to ever do it @frankieedgar if that’s what the @ufc wants. Send the contract, then the jet. I’m in.”

Last but not least on the list of potential opponents for Edgar is Jimmie Rivera. Rivera had a difficult year in 2019, suffering consecutive losses against top contenders Petr Yan and Aljamain Sterling. A fight against Edgar might give the 31-year the opportunity to redeem his losses and get back to winning ways. According to his manager, Rivera is willing to take the fight on short notice.

“Jimmie rivera @JimmieRivera135 has asked me to petition the @ufc for the fight against Edgar. I have submitted his name and waiting on the response. Balls in Frankies court,” his manager wrote on Twitter.

It is clear that Frankie Edgar has a whole host of options to choose from. Who would you like to see him fight next on the UFC Fight Island?