Frankie Edgar reacts after Pedro Munhoz is forced to pull out of fight with COVID-19

UFC veteran Frankie Edgar has reacted to the news that Pedro Munhoz is out of their scheduled co-main event on next weekend’s Fight Island card.

Edgar hasn’t had the best of luck when it comes to fights of his falling apart, and the same has happened here less than two weeks before he was set to make his debut in the bantamweight division.

In a short and sweet statement on Twitter, Edgar showed the kind of grace and dignity we’ve all come to expect from him as he wished Munhoz all the best in his recovery.

Sorry to hear you had a positive test @PedroMunhozmma wish you a speedy recovery let know as soon as you’re ready to scrap, I’ll be waiting. — Frankie Edgar (@FrankieEdgar) July 7, 2020

Edgar is widely considered to be one of the most popular fighters in the history of the Ultimate Fighting Championship, and even though he’s on a two-fight losing streak, the 38-year-old still has the kind of star power that’ll draw fans in until the day he finally retires.

Some fans initially questioned his decision to move down to bantamweight at such a late stage in his career, but during an interview last year with ESPN’s Brett Okamoto, Edgar was clear in explaining his reasons behind the change.

“I always wanted it to be about fighting,” Edgar said. “I didn’t want it to be about cutting weight. The sport was originated to see who’s the best fighter. Not who’s the best weight cutter. Who’s the best athlete? Who’s the best fighter? Which skill is the best? I used my skills to beat bigger guys. That was my story and I kinda liked it. I liked being the little guy battling the big guys.”

“These guys are getting better,” Edgar continued. “They’re getting more athletic, they’re getting better at cutting weight. These guys are getting bigger and better and younger. So, gotta do something.”

The fact that Frankie Edgar still has yet to fight at bantamweight all these months later is certainly a cause for concern, but hopefully, they’ll be able to rebook the fight against Munhoz once he is officially cleared and fully recovered from COVID-19.

In the meantime, the division continues to go from strength to strength with new contenders emerging every single week.