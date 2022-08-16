Fight fans blast Dana White after the UFC San Diego fighter salaries were revealed: “Modern day slave owner”

UFC president Dana White has come under fire after the salaries for this past weekend’s event in San Diego were released.

On Saturday night, the Ultimate Fighting Championship returned to California with a really fun event in San Diego. While it may not have been the most stacked card on paper, it certainly delivered in a big way with some tremendous fights littered throughout the card.

Dana White, as always, was at the forefront of the operation, from helping book the event to ensuring that it ran as smoothly as possible.

In the last couple of days, however, White has come under a great deal of scrutiny as a result of the fighters’ salaries being released.

The issue of fighter pay is a widespread one and mixed martial arts fans are especially unhappy with the current state of play in the UFC. Now, it appears as if they’ve got even more ammo than they did before.

An update on one fighter

Gerald Meerschaert was: $146K ($73K Show/$73K Win) pic.twitter.com/CcSX2SYBiu — Jed I. Goodman © (@jedigoodman) August 14, 2022

You must be proud @danawhite, modern day slave owner. pic.twitter.com/nLQ5rhQqfR — tictacUFO (@tictac_UFO) August 14, 2022

Only 24,000? WTF — EddyG (@EGrsic) August 14, 2022

There was an initial report from MMA Junkie that released the findings but in a general sense, there’s a lot of negativity surrounding some of the figures, especially for the absolute war between Nate Landwehr and David Onama.

There’s a good chance these two men went through a fight that could alter the trajectory of their respective careers, and they should probably be getting paid more for the honour than they are.

Regardless of which side you fall into, Dana White and the UFC’s or the fans/fighters, this is a persistent problem that isn’t going to go quietly into the night.

Do you think Dana White and the UFC are in the wrong for some of these reported payouts? What percentage of the promotion’s profits do you believe should go to the fighters? Let us know your thoughts down in the comments, BJPENN Nation!

