Dominick Reyes books ‘Superman’ for his return to the Octagon at UFC 281

Dominick Reyes is set to return to the Octagon at UFC 281 for a clash with fellow light heavyweight Ryan Spann.

For the longest time during his initial rise to prominence, it felt like just a matter of time before Dominick Reyes ascended to the title picture at 205 pounds. Then, when he got there, he put on one hell of a performance against Jon Jones – only to come up short on the judges’ scorecards.

Many fans and pundits alike felt as if Reyes should’ve gotten the nod but it wasn’t to be, and unfortunately for him, that bad luck continued as he suffered back-to-back knockout finishes at the hands of Jan Blachowicz and Jiri Prochazka in his next two outings.

We’ve been waiting over a year to see when the 32-year-old would return and as per MMA Junkie, his comeback will take place on November 12 at UFC 281.

Reyes will likely serve as one of the featured bouts on a New York City PPV card that could be up there with the very best events the UFC has put on at the world’s most famous arena.

Ryan Spann, meanwhile, got back to winning ways in his last outing when he submitted Ion Cutelaba back in May. ‘Superman’ may not be viewed by the masses as someone who is an immediate title challenger but if he can knock off Reyes, someone who still has real name value in this division, it could kickstart a push for the top five.

Either way, this is going to be a fight that isn’t to be missed in New York City.

What do you think about Dominick Reyes vs Ryan Spann being booked for UFC 281? Do you think there’s a good chance Reyes will head into the fight as the favourite? Let us know your thoughts down in the comments!