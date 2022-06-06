Erin Blanchfield targeting future showdown with Valentina Shevchenko: “I want to be the one to dethrone her”

UFC women’s flyweight contender Erin Blanchfield has her eyes set on champion Valentina Shevchenko.

The 23-year-old was last seen in action at UFC Vegas 56 last Saturday night. There, Blanchfield earned her sixth victory in a row, as she submitted J.J. Aldrich. The victory was her third straight inside the UFC octagon since being signed last April.

Blanchfield has earned a lot of attention for her success in the UFC at such a young age. While she’s been modest about her rise and possible title chances, she’s a believer that she’ll hold UFC gold. ‘Cold Blooded’ believes she’ll be the one to end Valentina Shevchenko’s flyweight title reign.

Erin Blanchfield discussed fighting Valentina Shevchenko on The MMA Hour with Ariel Helwani. The 23-year-old stated that she doesn’t see the flyweight champion losing for a while, and expects to see her at the top, whenever she eventually reaches there.

Currently, Shevchenko is scheduled to face Talia Santos at UFC 275 this Saturday. She’s currently a massive favorite heading into the contest.

“Yes, Valentina is one person [that I want to fight]. I feel like she’ll still be there within the next few years, I know she doesn’t want to stop anytime soon. She always talks about how she wants to be champ forever, but we all know that’s not possible. That’s the one fight that I want to have, I want to be the person who dethrones her.”

Erin Blanchfield continued, “I feel like dethroning Valentina to become champ would be the biggest deal. I feel whenever you dethrone someone that is so dominant, it’s that much sweeter. It’s kind of like how Julianna [Pena] did to Amanda [Nunes] not too long ago.”

