Kai Kara-France blasts Deiveson Figueiredo ahead of interim flyweight title bout: “I can shut him and his coach up”

UFC flyweight contender Kai Kara-France is already looking toward a fight with champion Deiveson Figueiredo.

The Kiwi was last seen in action against Askar Askarov in March. There, Kara-France picked up the biggest win of his career, as he handed the undefeated Russian his first loss, by decision. The victory was enough to earn him an interim flyweight title shot.

Kara-France is currently booked against Brandon Moreno at UFC 277 in July. Due to the champion being on the shelf due to a hand injury, the co-main event will have interim gold on the line. Despite being booked against Moreno, Kara-France already has his eyes set on Figueiredo.

Kai Kara-France discussed fighting Deiveson Figueiredo on The MMA Hour with Ariel Helwani. The 29-year-old confessed his want to fight the Brazilian mainly due to his, and his coach’s comments. Figueiredo and his coach, Henry Cejudo, have previously called out Kara-France.

“The division moves forward, and me and Brandon get to square off. I thought Brandon won their last fight, in my eyes, I am fighting the best guy. Oncce I get past Brandon, I can fight Figgy. I can shut him and his coach up, they talk a lot. Henry Cejudo and his coach Eric [Albarracin] saying, ‘Bring Izzy [Adesanya] in the corner when we beat you because we want to get that one back'”.

Kai Kara-France continued, “What is that even, I don’t even understand why they even need to hold on to that. I guess it has to do with the Paulo Costa thing and the backstory behind that and the bad blood, but that was a long time ago. Like bro, are you still thinking about that? There’s bigger and better things to worry about.”

