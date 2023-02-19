Erin Blanchfield eyes UFC title fight against winner of Valentina Shevchenko vs. Alexa Grasso: “It can line up perfectly”

Erin Blanchfield has emerged as a top contender in the UFC women’s flyweight division, and she wants a title opportunity next.

Blanchfield shared the Octagon with Jessica Andrade in the main event of UFC Vegas 69 this past Saturday night. Blanchfield was expected to meet Taila Santos but plans changed, and Andrade stepped in. Blanchfield secured the second-round submission finish.

During her post-fight interview with Paul Felder, Blanchfield said she wanted the winner of the UFC Women’s Flyweight Championship match between titleholder Valentina Shevchenko and Alexa Grasso, which is set for UFC 285 on March 4.

During the UFC Vegas 69 post-fight press conference, Blanchfield revealed whether or not she’s willing to take another fight before receiving a crack at the flyweight gold (h/t MMAJunkie).

“I always try to think of what I want to say after a win,” Blanchfield told MMA Junkie and other reporters.. “It can be very emotional and you can be a little cloudy. I knew beating someone like her, especially if I finished her, that I could deserve that title (shot) next. … I’m (also) definitely OK with fighting again. I think the title fight is in two weeks, so I think it can line up perfectly. But if they want me to fight again, I’ll gain more experience.”

Blanchfield didn’t shy away when asked who she’d prefer to emerge victorious between Valentina Shevchenko and Alexa Grasso.

“I would definitely prefer Shevchenko. I think she beats Grasso,” Blanchfield said. “I think Grasso is a very tough fighter, but I want to be the one to take that title from (Shevchenko).”