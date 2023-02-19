Diego Sanchez goes off following BKFC Knucklemania 3 loss: “I will be talking with my lawyer soon”

Former UFC fighter Diego Sanchez believes his BKFC Knucklemania 3 loss to Austin Trout had some foul play.

Sanchez and Trout did battle inside the Tingley Coliseum in Albuquerque, New Mexico, USA this past Friday night. Going into the bout, Sanchez was a massive betting underdog, given that Trout is a former WBA super-welterweight titleholder and the fight was contested under bare-knuckle boxing rules. The oddsmakers were proven correct, as Trout earned the fourth-round TKO finish via doctor’s stoppage.

In an Instagram reel, Sanchez shared his belief that Trout secured the win through nefarious means, and he’s threatening legal action (via MMAJunkie.com).

“First of all I didn’t get any Vaseline put on me!” Sanchez posted in an Instagram reel. “Secondly, I did feel that Vaseline all on his shoulder and his neck during the fight it was put on so heavy I could not utilize the clinch this is cheating everybody so with that being said, I am the victorious champion and I count this as a win. Hopefully we can get the decision overturned. I will be talking with my lawyer soon. @davidfeldmanbkfc @swfightnews @bareknuckle @mmajunkie god always has my back what a relief walking down the mountain to this news.”

Sanchez is on a three-fight losing skid in combat sports. His last two MMA bouts have been losses, and now he’s been beaten as a bare-knuckle boxer. Sanchez hasn’t emerged victorious since his February 2020 bout against Michel Pereira, a fight he won via disqualification. Time will tell if Diego Sanchez will follow through on any legal action.