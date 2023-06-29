Sean O’Malley reacts to rumored UFC fight between Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg: “Neither of them look like they could hurt each other”

Sean O’Malley is reacting to the rumored UFC fight between Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg.

Actually, everyone is seemingly reacting to the potential (?) UFC fight between business magnate Elon Musk and entrepreneur Mark Zuckerberg.

The ‘Billionaire Battle’ is something UFC President Dana White would clearly like to make a reality.

The 39-year-old Zuckerberg nor the 52-year-old Musk having any professional fighting backgrounds but seemingly are both telling the world that they are prepared to fight one another in the Octagon.

Elon Musk took to ‘Twitter’ saying:

“I’m up for a cage match if he is lol.”

Zuckerberg, in response tweeted:

‘Send me location.’

Several fighters have come forward offering their training services to the very successful executives.

Sean O’Malley is giving his take on the whole situation, speaking on ‘The TimboSugar Show’, sharing his thoughts (h/t MMAMania):

“Everybody’s out there, ‘Let me train ya, let me train ya. Would it be scary? Neither of them look like they could hurt each other.”

Quite amused with the whole dynamic, O’Malley’s Coach continued:

“Unless they both get on some s**t and within a year they get trainers. Not the fight itself, but how they look. Zuck’s been training. Elon says he’s training. Imagine f**king Elon trying to save the Earth like, ‘Alright, I gotta f**king take some time off for this fight.’ Let’s get back to work. Everyone is offering them to train.”

Sean O’Malley (16-1 MMA) is currently preparing for his own upcoming battle with Aljamain Sterling (23-3 MMA) at UFC 292 which takes place on Saturday August 19th at the TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts. The 28-year-old O’Malley is looking to dethrone the reigning bantamweight champion Sterling, 33, in the main event.

What are your thoughts on a potential cage battle between Musk and Zuckerberg? Would you pay to watch?

