Elias Theodorou’s family releases statement, GoFundMe page setup for foundation donations

The family of Elias Theodorou have released a statement that includes details of a foundation made in his name and a GoFundMe in his honour.

In the late hours of Sunday night, news broke that former UFC fighter Elias Theodorou had passed away at the age of 34 following a battle with what was reported to be liver cancer. Theodorou was always viewed as a bright, bubbly member of the mixed martial arts community, and he was able to find success in the Octagon that included winning his season of The Ultimate Fighter.

Elias was often described as a man who would give you the shirt off of his back and in his final months, he made a point to try and fight for better access to medical cannabis for the chronically ill.

The following statement was released by his family following the devastating news.

A statement from the family of Elias Theodorou: (they ask that friends and fans share their favourite Elias memories with the following hashtags: #ripeliastheodorou & #InLovingMemoryElias) pic.twitter.com/3vAx1YoXOL — Aaron Bronsteter (@aaronbronsteter) September 12, 2022

“Elias “The Spartan” Theodorou answered his final bell yesterday, September 11th, 2022.

“He passed peacefully at home with his family and loved ones in his corner after a hard-fought fight with colon cancer that metastasized.

“He faced his end as he lived his life eternally, irrationally, and infectiously optimistic.

“It’s impossible to capture every facet or all of his accomplishments in a simple post so to “make it a long story short”

“There will be a public viewing from 5-9pm Wednesday, September 14th at Vescios Funeral Home, 8101 Weston Road in Woodbridge, Ontario.

“In lieu of flowers please donate to Elias’ two foundations, Theodorou Foundation & Higher Access. Both of these were founded to help others facing barriers accessing hospital support and medical cannabis, without the resources that Elias was blessed with.”

The link to his GoFundMePage can be found here.

Our thoughts and prayers go out to the friends and family of Elias Theodorou at this incredibly difficult time.