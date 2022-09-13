Just Scrap Radio Ep. 94 with Damon Jackson, Gillian Robertson and Louis Cosce

The 94th episode of Just Scrap Radio on BJPENN.com with host Cole Shelton is live ahead of UFC Vegas 60.

We’re first joined by UFC featherweight Damon Jackson (2:05). Next, UFC women’s flyweight Gillian Robertson (19:23) comes on. Closing out the program is UFC welterweight Louis Cosce (30:22).

Damon Jackson opens up the show to preview his UFC Vegas 60 fight against Pat Sabatini. Damon talks about whether or not he was surprised to not get a ranked opponent. He also touches on this matchup as he believes they are very similar styles but he thinks his striking will be the difference. He then talks about what a win does for him and when he would like to return.

Gillian Robertson then comes on to discuss her UFC Vegas 60 fight against Mariya Agapova. Gillian talks about Melissa Gatto pulling out of the fight and how this matchup came together. The Canadian also talks about training at a real gym for this one, still working with Din Thomas and hoping to get back into the women’s flyweight rankings. She also talks about who she wants next.

Louis Cosce closes out the show to preview his UFC Vegas 60 fight against Trevin Giles. Louis talks about having nearly a two-year layoff, dealing with COVID, and his neck issue. He touches on this matchup, whether or not he’s surprised to get a veteran like Giles after losing his debut and whether or not there is pressure on him to get the win. He also touches on his brother winning over Blood Diamond back in July.

