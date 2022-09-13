Video | Paddy Pimblett trains with US Marines, earns 10 submissions in a row

Paddy Pimblett has released footage of him training with a team of US Marines as he continues to prepare for a return to the Octagon.

Over the course of the last twelve months, Paddy Pimblett has done a pretty good job of making a name for himself in the Ultimate Fighting Championship. ‘The Baddy’ is one of the most intriguing characters on the roster and with three wins to his name, it looks like he’ll be one to watch at lightweight.

There’s been no official confirmation regarding when he plans on getting back into the ring but when he does, you can bet he’ll be ready to go.

If you don’t believe us, just check out this insane footage of him training with – and submitting – a group of US Marines.

advertisement - continue reading below

“As you can see, pretty tired here. We’re in Camp Pendleton military base in San Diego. They’ve just put me through a hard little session. I’m dripping in sweat like I just jumped out the sea,” Pimblett said at the start of the video. “Showed them some jiu-jitsu techniques. Then me versus marines; not at once, I would’ve got me head punched in. One at a time, winner stays on. Showing them a little bit of jiu-jitsu. Wasn’t easy. My legs are dead.”

“You’ve made me do a big crazy work circuit, then I’ve had to f*cking roll with every one of you. What the f*ck, boys,” Pimblett said. “I was meant to be doing a three-mile run today, it’s not happening now. Lad, this has been one of my hardest workouts this week, you gang of big b*stards.”

Quotes via TheMacLife

advertisement - continue reading below

When do you think we will see Paddy Pimblett back in the cage? Do you think he has what it takes to become a UFC champion? Let us know your thoughts down in the comments, BJPENN Nation!