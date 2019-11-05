Elias Theodorou gets first fight outside of the UFC

Back in May, ranked UFC middleweight contender Elias Theodorou was handed his walking papers and released from the UFC.

Since then, we’ve all been wondering where he’ll land. Bellator and ONE Championship seemed like options. So too did the PFL, though he would have to compete at light heavyweight since the league does not currently have a middleweight division.

While its possible that Theodorou joins the ranks of one of these organizations in the future, it turns out that his first fight will be on the Canadian regional scene.

Speaking on Twitter, the former UFC middleweight announced that he’ll return to the cage under the Prospect Fighting Championship (PFC) banner on December 6 in Windsor, Ontario. His fight, against a yet to be identified opponent, will go down inside the city’s St. Denis Centre Building.

Excited to announce my return to the cage this December 6th for #PFC12 in Windsor, Ontario. Get your tickets now at https://t.co/3iwSTQzlrj pic.twitter.com/1X8oBN8LPU — The Mane Event™ (@EliasTheodorou) November 5, 2019

Tickets for Theodorou’s return fight can be purchased here.

In his last fight, which co-headlined the UFC Ottawa card in May, Theodorou was defeated by Derek Brunson by unanimous decision. This loss was preceded by a trio of decision triumphs over Eryk Anders, Trevor Smith and Dan Kelly.

Other highlights of his UFC run include triumphs over Cezar Ferreira and Sam Alvey. Theodorou was middleweight winner for The Ultimate Fighter Nations: Canada vs. Australia. The 31-year-old is currently a strong 16-3 as a professional.

Stay tuned for more updates on the post-UFC career of Elias Theodorou as details emerge.

This article first appeared on BJPENN.COM on 11/5/2019.