Video | Jorge Masvidal and Darren Till cross paths backstage following UFC 244

Former rivals Jorge Masvidal and Darren till ran into each other backstage following UFC 244 and exchanged some pleasantries with one another.

The two met earlier this year at UFC London, with Masvidal knocking Till out in devastating fashion. That KO win led Masvidal to get a huge fight against Ben Askren at UFC 239, which he won by flying knee knockout in five seconds. The win turned him into a superstar. Till, meanwhile, decided to move up to middleweight after the loss to Masvidal and a series of rough weight cuts.

Masvidal and Till both fought at UFC 244, with Masvidal defeating Nate Diaz via third-round TKO in the main event and Till defeating Kelvin Gastelum in the co-main event by a split decision. Following the fights, the two ran into each other backstage.

Check out the video below, courtesy of Jorge Masvidal’s YouTube channel.

“How are you mate?” Till asks Masvidal as he walks by. “BMF mate, middleweight BMF, welterweight BMF.”

“If I go up (in weight) we can do the rematch. Take it light on me, ok?” Masvidal jokingly says to Till.

It was a tremendous show of sportsmanship between two of the biggest stars in the UFC. Even though both men talked all sorts of trash leading up to their fight earlier this year at UFC London, they have both showed tons of respect to each other in the months since then.

With Jorge Masvidal defeating Diaz, he’s likely next in line for a UFC welterweight title shot against the winner of UFC 245’s Kamaru Usman vs. Colby Covington fight. As for Darren Till, the win over Gastelum puts him ranked into the middleweight division’s top-10. He’s likely going to need another win or two before he gets a title shot, but potential opponents for him next at 185lbs include top contender Jared Cannonier or former champ Robert Whittaker.

This article first appeared on BJPENN.COM on 11/5/2019.