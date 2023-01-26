Eddie Hearn believes Jake Paul should be a “big favorite” over Tommy Fury who “hasn’t looked very good recently”

Eddie Hearn thinks Jake Paul will likely defeat Tommy Fury in February but says it’s still a dangerous fight for the American.

Paul and Fury are scheduled to fight on February 25 in Saudi Arabia which is a bout many people have wanted to see. They have been booked twice previously but Fury pulled out both times. However, if it does come to fruition this time around, Hearn is picking Paul to win.

“I think it’s a good fight,” Hearn told IFL TV (h/t TalkSport). “Frighteningly, I make Jake quite a big favorite. It’s a 50/50 fight and in terms of levels, it would be good for an undercard, but it just so happens that Jake Paul is a huge name and has built a brilliant profile and Tommy is a big name too, so they can do that as a main event, make a load of money and I think it’s quite an interesting fight, because we just don’t know. Jake Paul is levels above any fighter Tommy’s ever boxed – shows you his resume. I’ve watched some of Tommy, he hasn’t looked very good recently, but can he fight? If he’s actually a genuine prospect, he’ll beat Jake. If he’s not, he’ll get beat. I like the fight.”

Currently, the oddsmakers have Paul as a -185 favorite so Vegas is also leaning towards the brash YouTuber-turned-boxer getting his hand raised as Eddie Hearn does. Yet, Tommy Fury has been vocal in saying Paul is not a good boxer and expects to win with ease.

Jake Paul (6-0) picked up the biggest win of his career back in October as he picked up a decision win over Anderson Silva. Prior to that, he had back-to-back wins over Tyron Woodley while knocking out Woodley in the rematch. He also has stoppage wins over Ben Askren, Nate Robinson, and AnEsonGib.

Tommy Fury (8-0) fought an exhibition match back in November with his last pro fight coming in April which was a win over Daniel Bocianski. He also has a win over Bellator veteran, Anthony Taylor on the Paul-Woodley undercard.

Who do you think will win, Jake Paul or Tommy Fury?