Former UFC champion Rafael Dos Anjos offers to welcome Dustin Poirier to the welterweight division

Rafael Dos Anjos is itching for a fight to kickstart a potential 2023 title run. The former UFC lightweight champion is now competing as a welterweight and has a 2-1 divisional record since 2020, with his two wins coming against Bryan Barberena and Renato Moicano.

Having not fought since December, Dos Anjos is interested in new challenges, and one of the possibilities that could make his wish a reality is a matchup with former two-time UFC lightweight title challenger, Dustin Poirier. ‘The Diamond’ recently picked up a win at UFC 281 in an instant classic against Michael Chandler in one of the best fights of 2022.

After Dos Anjos tweeted that it has been hard to find an opponent, a fan chimed in that Poirier vs. RDA could make for a fun fight considering that it would be the Louisianan’s first test as a welterweight.

Poirier vs. Dos Anjos is a banger. You guys could do it at 170, have it be Dustin’s welterweight debut. — C$D Lunch77 (@Lunch77Beatz) January 25, 2023

RDA seemed to like that idea and tagged Poirier in a subsequent tweet asking if he would be interested in moving up a weight class.

“I like it,” RDA wrote. @DustinPoiruer do you?

At present time, Poirier has yet to reply to RDA’s fight request, but there has been speculation that a potential move to a new division could be in “The Diamond’s” future to close out a long and illustrious career that has seen Poirier knock off Conor McGregor (x2), Max Holloway, Dan Hooker, Eddie Alvarez and Justin Gaethje, to name a few. His resume arguably puts him up there as one of the best uncrowned champs in UFC history.

