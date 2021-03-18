Eddie Alvarez shares advice with Conor McGregor ahead of Dustin Poirier trilogy: “He needs to harden himself as a man”

Former UFC lightweight champion Eddie Alvarez shared advice with MMA superstar Conor McGregor, saying “he needs to harden himself as a man.”

Alvarez was actually McGregor’s last and only win in the UFC as a lightweight. The two met in the main event of UFC 205 in November 2016, with McGregor knocking Alvarez out to become the new UFC lightweight champion. Since that time, Alvarez has taken his talents to ONE Championship, while McGregor continues to be one of the UFC’s biggest stars. However, McGregor is coming off of a second-round TKO loss to Dustin Poirier at UFC 257, and it was the kind of loss that has led to a number of his peers giving advice to him.

Earlier this week we heard GSP give McGregor advice, telling him to step outside of his comfort zone and get his coaches to be harder on him. Alvarez agreed with that advice and more. Speaking to James Lynch of Fanatics View, Alvarez gave some advice to McGregor on what changes he needs to make before he gets back into the cage with Poirier again.

"When you have $150 million in the bank it's the opposite of fighting" 💰❌👊 Former UFC champion Eddie Alvarez on what changes Conor McGregor needs to make if he fights Dustin Poirier in their trilogy bout Full interview 🎙️ https://t.co/Jb7PzFJIg8 pic.twitter.com/2pebWAzfda — James Lynch (@LynchOnSports) March 18, 2021

“When you have $100 million in the bank, It’s the opposite of fighting. Fighting is having to deal with adversity every day, being told no. Having to wake up (early). Doing things that you don’t necessarily want to do, and that requires discipline and it hardens you, and you become a good fighter as a byproduct of all these things that happened throughout your life. And the idea of having $100 million in the bank, where everyone tells you yes, you get to make your own schedule and you get to wake up when you want, it’s the opposite of having to be a fighter, it actually softens you. I feel like for Conor to come back, he needs to harden himself as a man. In order to do that, he needs to get rid of all those things, maybe go away. Get out of that world and become hardened again over time,” Alvarez said.

It will be interesting to see how McGregor responds in the third fight with Poirier after losing the rematch back in January, and perhaps taking this advice would help him.

Do you think Conor McGregor should take the advice that Eddie Alvarez gave him?