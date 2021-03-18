Justin Bieber, Ice Cube and more to perform at Triller’s ‘Ben Askren vs. Jake Paul event

Justin Bieber and Ice Cube are amongst the names scheduled to perform at the Ben Askren vs. Jake Paul event on Triller next month.

The boxing showdown between the YouTuber and MMA star has been gaining a lot of traction in recent months and now, it appears as if the four-hour spectacle is being turned into quite the concert.

Triller look set to go all out on this event by not only matching up some interesting bouts but also producing the Super Bowl of celebrity boxing showcases.

As per The Hollywood Reporter, Triller has made the following comments on the matter.

“This event is more like making a tentpole movie than a boxing match,” said Triller Network co-controlling shareholder Ryan Kavanaugh, who spearheads Fight Club. “By bringing in the creative genius Bert Marcus and pairing his unique storytelling vision with his unmatched shooting style, the Fight Club event is going to shock and awe people. An all-star artist line-up with a boxing card that mixes pop culture phenoms, legends, and rising stars; we are giving the world something that has never been seen or done before.”

“Triller has already begun to revolutionize the great American sport of boxing,” says Bert Marcus who will direct the spectacle. “I’m proud to be taking it to the next level and lead the direction of an unprecedented sporting event through the lens of music entertainment and unmatched behind-the-scenes access, particularly during this time when people haven’t had many chances to share important cultural experiences.”

The Black Keys, Doja Cat, Saweetie, Diplo and Major Lazer will all be in the mix on what is bound to be one hell of a night.

