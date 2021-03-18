Michael Chandler has a sneaky suspicion that Khabib Nurmagomedov will retire with a record of “29-and-Chandler”

Michael Chandler has a sneaky suspicion that UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov will retire with a record of “29-and-Chandler.”

Chandler is one of the top lightweights in the world who is currently vying for a chance to win the UFC’s 155lbs belt, one that is currently held by Nurmagomedov. However, the Russian has said for the last six months now that he is planning on hanging up his gloves. That hasn’t stopped UFC president Dana White from trying his best to convince Nurmagomedov to fight again, but so far we haven’t heard one way or another his plans.

If Nurmagomedov does want to fight again, then Chandler is throwing his name in the hat. The former three-time Bellator lightweight champion wants to fight Nurmagomedov, and he’s hoping he can entice “The Eagle” to face him. If Nurmagomedov wants to come back and try to get to 30-0, then Chandler is ready to meet him in the center of the Octagon.

“I think he’s got unfinished business. I think 29-0 is not enough for him. He wants 30-0 but it’s got to be the right challenge. That really is kind of an interesting aspect,” Chandler said (via MMAFighting.com).

“Whether it’s for the title or not, then I’ve got to win the title, maybe defend it once, show that I can knock people out. Show that I can grapple and wrestle people, wrestle with the best of them and I think showing that complete fighter will be enough to entice Khabib to come out and try in his quest for 30-0. But I have a sneaky suspicion that he will end up 29-and-Chandler.”

Chandler is coming off of an amazing KO win over Dan Hooker in his UFC debut, and he has plenty of experience as a professional. While Nurmagomedov has essentially cleaned out the division, Chandler and Charles Oliveira are still waiting out there for him at 155lbs. Chandler, according to reports, will be taking on Justin Gaethje in the coming months.

Do you think we will ever see Michael Chandler fight Khabib Nurmagomedov?