Brian Ortega accuses The Korean Zombie of ducking him: “quit stalling”

Brian Ortega claims “The Korean Zombie” Chan Sung Jung is ducking him, and is urging the Korean star to “quit stalling.”

Ortega and The Korean Zombie were originally scheduled to collide in Busan, South Korea back in December. Regrettably, Ortega was forced out of the matchup with a torn ACL, and replaced by Frankie Edgar. The Zombie went on to eat Edgar alive in the first round.

Since then, there’s been talk of rescheduling a fight between the pair, but as of yet, the fight still isn’t official.

“Ortega and The Korean Zombie are gonna fight. You know how I just went out and said (about the Tony) Ferguson fight against (Justin) Gaethje, I said, ‘I absolutely, positively guarantee you that this fight will be great,’” UFC President Dana White told ESPN last month. “That’s the same thing with Brian Ortega vs. The Korean Zombie, there’s no way this fight is boring. And the guy that comes out of that fight would be next in line for a title shot.”

Despite this comment from White, Ortega seems to be getting impatient.

“Someone tell Korean zombie sign the contract,” Ortega wrote on Instagram late on Sunday night. “You been asked multiple times already. Give the fans what they want to see and quit stalling.”

Many fans believe The Korean Zombie has already earned a featherweight title shot, having recently knocked out Renato Moicano and Edgar. However, with the featherweight title currently tied up with a rematch between champ Alexander Volkanovski and challenger Max Holloway, The Zombie will likely have to wait awhile or take another fight in the meantime. Enter Ortega.

Ortega and The Korean Zombie currently have some beef, as Ortega got into with with the Korean’s friend and manager at recent UFC event. Ever since, many fans have been eager to see the pair settle their score in the cage.

While the fight also makes plenty of sense from a rankings standpoint, the UFC will likely have some challenges finding a home for the fight due to travel restrictions associated with the coronavirus pandemic. Fight Island—Yas Island in Abu Dhabi—might have been a good setting for an Ortega vs. Zombie fight, but all four events scheduled for the island are completely booked.

Whenever the fight ends up happening, Brian Ortega will no doubt be happy to get back into the cage, having not fought since December of 2018, when he was pummelled by Max Holloway in his first bid at the UFC featherweight title.

Does a fight between Ortega and The Korean Zombie interest you? Who do you think would win? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.