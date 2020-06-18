Eddie Alvarez speaks up on fighter pay: “I wish more fighters understood how valuable they are”

Former UFC lightweight champion Eddie Alvarez spoke up on the topic of fighter pay, saying that he wishes more fighters realized how valuable they are.

Alvarez was one of the top-five lightweights in the world when he decided to leave the UFC and sign a big-money deal with ONE Championship two years ago. Alvarez is one of the few fighters who has fought in nearly all the big promotions in MMA, having competed in the UFC, Bellator, ONE, DREAM, and BodogFight. He has always been someone who has truly embraced the title of “prizefighter” as someone who has always gone after the biggest contract and best opportunities available, regardless of what promotion he has fought for.

Recently Alvarez has been among those who have spoken out against former UFC matchmaker Joe Silva, and now he is speaking out on the topic of fighters pay as well. Writing on his social media Thursday, Alvarez spoke up on the fact that more MMA fighters need to realize their worth in the fight game, and that the promotions that give them fights wouldn’t exist if it wasn’t for the men and women who step into the cage and compete.

No1 listened to me when I left and explain that fighters need Better pay. Now the largest names in the sport are speaking out , I love this sport and the promotions that provides our stages . But understand that it is Just a Stage! without the men n women willing to fight on it — Eddie Alvarez (@Ealvarezfight) June 18, 2020

Fighters have the ability to fill an arena and home audience . We also have the ability to leave a stage empty with nothing … I wish more fighters understood how valuable they are , and glad that some are recognizing their worth . — Eddie Alvarez (@Ealvarezfight) June 18, 2020

Former UFC women’s featherweight champion Cris Cyborg was among those who quickly agreed with Alvarez, admitting that she left the UFC for more respect and better pay.

I left for better pay and more respect — @CrisCyborg on Youtube (@criscyborg) June 18, 2020

Alvarez is one of the greatest lightweights the sport has ever seen. He is one of the few fighters in MMA history to hold two belts in two major promotions, having been the UFC and Bellator lightweight champion. He is currently starring for ONE Championship and in his last fight defeated Eduard Folayang via stoppage in the promotion’s lightweight tournament.

