Eddie Alvarez and ONE Championship agree to part ways

Eddie Alvarez’s time in ONE Championship is over.

According to South China Morning Post, Alvarez and ONE Championship agreed to part ways as the former UFC lightweight champ has not fought since April of 2021. At this time, it’s unclear how many fights he had left on his deal but both sides agreed it was best to part ways.

With Alvarez now entering free agency, it’s uncertain what will be next for him. He has fought in the UFC and Bellator and is a former champion in both promotions and would be a big addition to either ones lightweight division. Or, perhaps he signs with PFL as he said a big reason for going to ONE was to become a three-promotion champion.

The news also comes as a surprise as Eddie Alvarez was a part of the ONE-Amazon Prime press conference to help hype it up.

"The goal has always been the triple crown," Alvarez said. "I have fought for every organization. I've pretty much become the champion in every organization. That's always been the main goal from the gate. But I think ONE is making strides and for right now I think it's about getting a footprint here in the United States and this is the start of it right here with Amazon Prime." Eddie Alvarez (30-8 and two No Contests) had just four fights in ONE going 1-2 and one No Contest. He started out his ONE tenure with a TKO loss to Timofey Natsyukhin and then picked up a submission win over Eduard Folayang. His No Contest came against Iuri Lapicus as he was DQ'd for illegal shots to the back of the head but after an appeal, it was overturned to a No Contest. Alvarez has not fought since April of 2021, as mentioned, when he suffered a decision loss to Ok Rae Yoon. Before signing with ONE, he had eight fights with the UFC going 4-3 and one No Contest. Where do you think Eddie Alvarez will fight next?

