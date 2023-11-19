Dustin Poirier welcomes fourth UFC fight with Conor McGregor: “Even if I slap his ass around again, he’s still going to be chatting”
Dustin Poirier wouldn’t mind having another go at Conor McGregor.
Poirier and McGregor have had three fights against each other under the UFC banner. Their first encounter took place back in September 2014, and it was McGregor who scored the first-round TKO finish. The rematch wasn’t held until January 2021, and the tables were turned. Poirier scored a second-round TKO win.
As far as their trilogy fight is concerned, that one took place in July 2021 and it didn’t end well for McGregor. The “Notorious” one fractured his tibia and fibula and could not make it to round two as a result.
Dustin Poirier On Potential Fourth Conor McGregor Fight
McGregor recently took to his X account to say there is still some business to handle with “The Diamond.”
“Let’s be real, it’s a must,” McGregor wrote. “Unfinished”
During a backstage interview with Megan Olivi at UFC Vegas 82, Dustin Poirier said he wouldn’t mind putting leather on Conor McGregor once again (via MMAJunkie).
“I probably would (say yes) – try to shut him up once and for all,” Poirier said. “But even if I slap his ass around again, he’s still going to be chatting. So we’ll see. Is him and Chandler official? I don’t know what’s going on. But that’s a huge fight. (Our rivalry is) 2-1 against him. I don’t really see another reason for it, but it’d be a huge fight.”
Poirier is coming off head kick knockout loss against Justin Gaethje in their rematch back in July. Despite the defeat, Poirier remains a high-profile name in the UFC lightweight division. Whether or not a fourth fight with McGregor will take place remains to be seen.
As it stands now, UFC CEO Dana White said McGregor is trending towards a return this summer, not at UFC 300 in April as some were hoping for. While Michael Chandler seems to be the logical opponent, McGregor has constantly teased going in a different direction. Chandler remains hopeful the fight will happen.
