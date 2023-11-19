Dustin Poirier welcomes fourth UFC fight with Conor McGregor: “Even if I slap his ass around again, he’s still going to be chatting”

Dustin Poirier On Potential Fourth Conor McGregor Fight

McGregor recently took to his X account to say there is still some business to handle with “The Diamond.”

“Let’s be real, it’s a must,” McGregor wrote. “Unfinished”

During a backstage interview with Megan Olivi at UFC Vegas 82, Dustin Poirier said he wouldn’t mind putting leather on Conor McGregor once again (via MMAJunkie).

“I probably would (say yes) – try to shut him up once and for all,” Poirier said. “But even if I slap his ass around again, he’s still going to be chatting. So we’ll see. Is him and Chandler official? I don’t know what’s going on. But that’s a huge fight. (Our rivalry is) 2-1 against him. I don’t really see another reason for it, but it’d be a huge fight.”

Poirier is coming off head kick knockout loss against Justin Gaethje in their rematch back in July. Despite the defeat, Poirier remains a high-profile name in the UFC lightweight division. Whether or not a fourth fight with McGregor will take place remains to be seen.

As it stands now, UFC CEO Dana White said McGregor is trending towards a return this summer, not at UFC 300 in April as some were hoping for. While Michael Chandler seems to be the logical opponent, McGregor has constantly teased going in a different direction. Chandler remains hopeful the fight will happen.