Eddie Alvarez explains why former UFC champion Conor McGregor would “do well” in bare knuckle boxing: “He has a good style for it”
Former Conor McGregor foe Eddie Alvarez believes the “Notorious” would find success in bare knuckle boxing.
McGregor took the MMA world by surprise with his appearance at BKFC 41 in Colorado back in April. McGregor was given a special BKFC belt and walked around the crowd and the cage with his Proper No. 12 Irish Whisky. He even had a cordial staredown with Mike Perry at the end of the night.
While McGregor is under UFC contract and planning a summer return, Alvarez thinks McGregor could thrive in the world of bare knuckle boxing.
Eddie Alvarez Vouches For Conor McGregor In Bare Knuckle Boxing
Eddie Alvarez, a former UFC and Bellator champion, appeared on Morning Kombat and he explained why Conor McGregor would make for a fine bare knuckle boxer (via MMAJunkie).
“I think he has a good style for it just because like I said, that fencing style where you’re in and out, and you’re not taking shots to give shots, and you’re not kind of Mexican fighting. I would say that’s conducive for bareknuckle,” Alvarez told Morning Kombat. “That bouncy, back-and-forth-tag-you’re-it style makes for a very good bare knuckle fighter. Conor has that style. I think he would do well, just a matter of if he’s able to get out of that contract and make something happen.”
As mentioned, Alvarez is no stranger to McGregor. The two collided in a high-profile UFC Lightweight Championship fight back in November 2016. This was the UFC’s debut in Madison Square Garden in New York City. McGregor captured the 155-pound gold via second-round TKO to become the first fighter to hold UFC gold in two weight classes simultaneously.
Alvarez has made the jump to bare knuckle boxing, and he had a barn burner with Chad Mendes during the same BKFC event McGregor attended. Alvarez won that fight via split decision. He is currently preparing for a showdown with Mike Perry at BKFC 56 on December 2.
