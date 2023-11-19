Eddie Alvarez explains why former UFC champion Conor McGregor would “do well” in bare knuckle boxing: “He has a good style for it”

Eddie Alvarez Vouches For Conor McGregor In Bare Knuckle Boxing

Eddie Alvarez, a former UFC and Bellator champion, appeared on Morning Kombat and he explained why Conor McGregor would make for a fine bare knuckle boxer (via MMAJunkie).

“I think he has a good style for it just because like I said, that fencing style where you’re in and out, and you’re not taking shots to give shots, and you’re not kind of Mexican fighting. I would say that’s conducive for bareknuckle,” Alvarez told Morning Kombat. “That bouncy, back-and-forth-tag-you’re-it style makes for a very good bare knuckle fighter. Conor has that style. I think he would do well, just a matter of if he’s able to get out of that contract and make something happen.”

As mentioned, Alvarez is no stranger to McGregor. The two collided in a high-profile UFC Lightweight Championship fight back in November 2016. This was the UFC’s debut in Madison Square Garden in New York City. McGregor captured the 155-pound gold via second-round TKO to become the first fighter to hold UFC gold in two weight classes simultaneously.

Alvarez has made the jump to bare knuckle boxing, and he had a barn burner with Chad Mendes during the same BKFC event McGregor attended. Alvarez won that fight via split decision. He is currently preparing for a showdown with Mike Perry at BKFC 56 on December 2.