Brendan Allen confident in how rematch with Sean Strickland would go: “I think I was still winning that fight”

Brendan Allen Feels Sean Strickland Rematch Would Play Out Differently

Following his UFC Vegas 82 win, Brendan Allen appeared on the post-show and reflected on the 2020 loss to Sean Strickland, and why he feels things would be different in a rematch (via MMAMania).

“I hope the UFC sees and knows that I am the next big thing,” Allen said. “I’ve been in there with Sean. I was a lot younger, and I was immature mentally. And I think I was still winning that fight. I just made a bad audible, and I got caught. I’m happy he’s the champion. Congratulations to him. I think he’s a funny guy like he plays the antics, but all that aside, I know in my heart I’m better, and I think he does too, but we’ll see what happens.”

Allen is currently riding a six-fight winning streak. He was the number 10-ranked UFC middleweight before the Craig fight. It’ll be interesting to see if the victory is enough to move Allen up a spot on the rankings. Craig had the number 13 spot going into that bout, so Allen will be looking to share the Octagon with a top 10 opponent next.

As for Strickland, he’s focused on his first scheduled UFC middleweight title defense. He’ll be meeting Dricus Du Plessis in the main event of UFC 297 on January 20.