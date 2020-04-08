Dustin Poirier suggests welterweight fight with Dan Hooker on private island

UFC lightweight contender Dustin Poirier is down to scrap rival Dan Hooker in a welterweight bout — and on a private island, to boot.

UFC president Dana White announced this week that the promotion is going to have its next four fights at an undisclosed location (since revealed to be Tachi Palace), and then hold weekly fights on a private island after that. Poirier vs. Hooker was set to headline UFC San Diego on May 16, which was the fifth upcoming card on the UFC schedule. That means it could be the first event that would take place on White’s private island.

Poirier and Hooker previously agreed to delay their fight until the coronavirus pandemic ended, but it appears both fighters are down to scrap now on the private island. And they are open to fighting at welterweight, as well.

Below, check out the recent social media exchange between Poirier and Hooker on Twitter.

A fan asked Poirier if the Hooker fight was still on and Poirier responded by tagging Hooker in the tweet and asking him if he would be down to scrap at 170lbs. Hooker responded to the tweet with a series of emojis, indicating that he likes the idea, too. Now it’s up to the UFC to agree to it.

Poirier and Hooker are two of the best lightweights in the world, but with the event coming up soon and both men likely having stopped training given they believed their fight was off, it makes sense for the bout to take place up a weight class. If the UFC does indeed book the fight they will likely want it to take place at 155lbs to keep standing in the division, but perhaps the matchmakers could be agreeable to holding it at 170lbs, instead.

Would you like to see Dustin Poirier vs. Dan Hooker at 170lbs?

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com on 4/8/2020.