Conor McGregor proclaims himself “the greatest,” sneaks in a shot at Khabib Nurmagomedov

Conor McGregor is not only a fighter, but a fight fan as well. The former two-division UFC champ often takes to social media to weigh in on the latest MMA action or praise fighters from generations past.

On Wednesday, McGregor took to Twitter, where he expressed his admiration for the signature moves of some of MMA’s greatest fighters: Ronda Rousey’s armbar, Mirko “Cro Cop” Filipovic’s high kick, Dan Henderson’s “H-Bomb” — you get the picture.

Of course, it wouldn’t be a Conor McGregor Tweet if it didn’t also include a dig at his arch rival, UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov.

Conors left hand. Anderson’s front kick. Rondas armbar. Hendo’s bomb. Crocops high kick. Jon’s side kick to the knees over and over again and actually the only thing at this stage?Khabibs little mermaid leg wrap thing he does. What a sport! Who’s the greatest, you already know. — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) April 8, 2020

Conor McGregor last fought in January, when he took on Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone. The Irishman won this fight by first-round TKO. It took him just 40 seconds to seal the deal with a series of shoulder strikes, a head kick, and a volley of ground strikes.

Prior to his win over Cerrone, McGregor had not tasted victory since all the way back in November of 2016, when he knocked out Eddie Alvarez to become a two-division UFC champion. After his win over Alvarez, he came up short in a blockbuster boxing match with undefeated legend Floyd Mayweather Jr. in 2017, and then tapped out to Nurmagomedov in a 2018 lightweight title fight.

