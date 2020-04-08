Colby Covington trashes Jorge Masvidal for giving alcohol to Jon Jones

UFC light heavyweight champion Jon Jones was recently arrested for aggravated DWI and negligent use of a firearm. When officers searched his vehicle, they discovered a bottle of Jorge Masvidal’s Recuerdo mezcal. Colby Covington, who is Jones’ former roommate and Masvidal’s former friend, sees that as a problem.

Covington sounded off on Masvidal in a recent episode of Submission Radio, scolding his former ally for giving alcohol to a man he believes has a drinking problem.

Despite Covington’s comments, it’s not clear if Masvidal actually gave the bottle to Jones.

“Did you guys see the alcohol that Jon Jones was drinking before he got his latest DUI? Oh my gosh, you guys gotta look this up. Man, this is juicy,” Covington said Submission Radio (transcript via MMA Mania). “It was journeyman Jorge Masvidal’s liquor in the back seat of Jon Jones. So, that’s how good of a friend Jorge Masvidal is, he gave an alcoholic Jon Jones alcohol. And look what happened, he got another DUI, he’s going to jail.”

Covington also snuck in a pretty scathing response to Jones’ legal troubles.

“Yeah, you know, my best buddy, my college roommate Mr. Jon Jones, keeping the world perfectly normal through this pandemic,” Covington said.” I mean, it’s strange times, guys, we all know that. We won’t see anything like this in our lifetime, but everything is still normal in the world. Jon’s still getting caught by the police, he’s still getting charges for being the dirtbag that he is, he’s still catching drug charges, he’s a cheater, he’s a fraud, and it’s just a matter of time until that guy’s getting locked away for good. I mean, what is that, Like his 6th DUI?

“He had the one where he wrapped the Bentley around the pole with two hookers in the back, and then he had the one where he hit the girl, the pregnant lady at the stop light and fled the scene with all his cocaine and steroids and alcohol,” Covington added.

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com on 4/8/2020.