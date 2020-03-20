Dustin Poirier and Dan Hooker wish each other well, agree to fight when coronavirus pandemic subsides

UFC lightweight rivals Dustin Poirier and Dan Hooker wished each other well, agreeing to fight when the coronavirus pandemic is over.

Poirier and Hooker are set to meet in the main event of UFC San Diego in May, but with the coronavirus outbreak wreaking havoc on the sports world and on the UFC schedule, there’s no guarantee that fight or card will still go on.

Rather than talk trash to each other, Poirier and Hooker came to a gentleman’s agreement on social media, determining they will fight each other when it’s safe to do so, wishing each other’s family well in the meantime.

Check out what the two said on Twitter.

100% same to you, you and your family be safe. We'll figure it out and get this thing booked. https://t.co/cTnM0YCTqS — The Diamond (@DustinPoirier) March 20, 2020

“I’m supposed to fight Hooker in May,” Poirier wrote.

“We can fight when the dust settles. Until then I hope you and your family stay healthy,” Hooke responded.

“100% same to you, you and your family be safe. We’ll figure it out and get this thing booked,” Poirier wrote back.

It’s a tremendous show of respect and professionalism by both men during a very unique time in history. The coronavirus pandemic has turned the world upside down and the UFC has not been immune to it. Despite UFC president Dana White doing everything in his power to keep the UFC’s events going on as scheduled, there just isn’t much he can do when the entire globe is essentially on lockdown right now.

If and when Poirier and Hooker do meet in the Octagon, it will be an important fight in the lightweight division between two of the best in the world at 155lbs. Poirier is coming off of a submission loss to UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov at UFC 242 but prior to that was on a long win streak. As for Hooker, he’s coming off of a split decision win over Paul Felder in an absolute war at UFC Auckland.

Do you think the Dustin Poirier vs. Dan Hooker card in San Diego will go on as expected in May?

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com on 3/20/2020.