Dustin Poirier still wants Nate Diaz fight — in MMA or boxing

Dustin Poirier has some history with Nate Diaz, and he wants to settle it in the cage — or the boxing ring.

Poirier and Diaz were briefly scheduled to fight in late 2018, but the fight fell through due to reasons the two fighters can’t seem to agree on.

Whatever the case, it’s a fight Poirier still wants in 2020.

“I know it’s a fight I can shine in,” Poirier told MMA Junkie. “I know it’s a fight that at this point of my career where I’d be excited to do that training camp and do those boxing rounds and do those jiu-jitsu rounds. That’s a fun opponent to get ready for with my style of fighting, and with the coaches I have around me, I think I can prepare very well for that fight and put on a great performance.”

Diaz’s most recent fights have occured in the 170-pound welterweight division. Poirier, however, has recently been fighting at lightweight. The latter says he’s happy to move up to 170 if it helps him get this fight.

“I would love that fight,” Poirier said. “I would do it at 170, I would do it at whatever weight they wanted to do it. I think that’s a fun fight. I think the fans would like that fight. But we’ll see. That is a fight that I want, but I don’t know what’s next. I don’t even know if that guy will fight again.

“I still respect the guy as a fighter,” Poirier added. “I’ve said in a recent interview, and I’ll admit I’m a fan of the guy. Anytime he fights, I’m going to buy the pay-per-view. I’m going to watch him fight. He’s a fighter’s fighter. I like to see the stuff he brings into the octagon. He’s a fun fighter to watch, and those are the kind of guys that I want to fight.”

While Poirier is hoping to meet Diaz in the UFC’s Octagon, he’d also be willing to meet him in the boxing ring. Nate Diaz and his brother Nick have both flirted with moves to the boxing ring previously, and with Dana White still plotting the launch of Zuffa Boxing, the timing could be perfect.

“I’d be willing to box him if they wanted to do that,” Poirier said. “I wish Zuffa Boxing was around and we’d have an opportunity – him and his brother were always talking about crossing over to boxing, I’d love to put the paws on him and show you guys my boxing skills.”

Do you think we’ll ever see Nate Diaz and Dustin Poirier fight? Who do you think would win?

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com on 1/28/2020.