VIDEO | Israel Adesanya links up with comedian Tom Segura to trash talk Yoel Romero

UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya has already proved he doesn’t need any help in the trash talking department, but he’s decided to enlist some anyway.

Adesanya recently linked up with comedian Tom Segura to direct some trash talk at his UFC 248 opponent Yoel Romero. See it below (via @seguratom on Instagram):

“Yoel, first of all, you ain’t shit,” Segura said as Adesanya laughed. “March 7, it’s going to go down. You’re going to get f**ked up by some African swag, motherf**ker, so we’ll see you there.”

“Don’t love me,” Adesanya said in the background, “I’ll break your heart.”

As Segura suggests, Adesanya and Romero will fight on March 7, in the main event of the UFC 248 card in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Adesanya last fought in October, when he knocked out Robert Whittaker to claim the undisputed UFC middleweight title. In his next most recent fight, he defeated Kelvin Gastelum in a 2019 Fight of the Year contender to win the interim middleweight belt. Prior to those title fights, Adesanya rattled off wins over Anderson Silva, Derek Brunson, Brad Tavares, Marvin Vettori and Rob Wilkinson — all since he joined the UFC roster in February of 2018. He’s currently a perfect 18-0 overall.

Romero, meanwhile, will enter the cage with Adesanya with a 13-4 overall record. The former Olympic wrestler is 1-3 in his last four, sandwiching a knockout win over Luke Rockhold between a controversial decision loss to Paulo Costa and a pair of tight decision losses to then-Champion Robert Whittaker. His receiving a title shot in the midst of this skid can be primarily attributed to Costa being injured.

UFC 248 will be co-headlined by a women’s strawweight title fight between champion Weili Zhang and former champion Joanna Jedrzejczyk.

How do you think Yoel Romero will respond to this double-dose of trash talk from Tom Segura and Israel Adesanya?

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com on 1/28/2020.