Dustin Poirier shares ‘the whole truth’ about canceled Nate Diaz fight

Dustin Poirier and Nate Diaz were expected to fight at UFC 230 in November of 2018. Regrettably, Poirier was forced out of the fight with an injury. At least, that’s what we were all initially told.

Since that matchup, Poirier has suggested several times that it was Diaz, not him, that pulled out of the fight.

Speaking on Twitter on Monday afternoon, Poirier shared what he calls “the whole truth” about this foiled bout with Diaz. From the sounds of it, he could have taken the fight, but when negotiations between Diaz and the UFC hit a snag, he got fed up, cut his losses, and chose to address a lingering injury instead of taking the fight.

Poirier also apologized for some of his recent remarks about Diaz, and assured that he still wants to fight him.

Here’s what he had to say.

He wanted it he just couldn't come to terms with ufc. They offered us the main event at msg but he would only agree if it was on his terms. I was tired of playing games with the guy and that's when i decided to address a injury I had been dealing with. Now you all know#facts https://t.co/OU50fYP0pB — The Diamond (@DustinPoirier) October 28, 2019

And thats the whole truth with me and Nate situation ….also I jumped the gun when news came out that he failed a test. He's always been a guy who pushed for clean eating and clean sport. I shouldn't have. Doesn't change the fact that I still want to beat his ass — The Diamond (@DustinPoirier) October 28, 2019

“[Diaz] wanted it he just couldn’t come to terms with ufc,” Poirier said of the matchup. “They offered us the main event at msg but he would only agree if it was on his terms. I was tired of playing games with the guy and that’s when i decided to address a injury I had been dealing with. Now you all know.

“And thats the whole truth with me and Nate situation ….also I jumped the gun when news came out that he failed a test. He’s always been a guy who pushed for clean eating and clean sport. I shouldn’t have. Doesn’t change the fact that I still want to beat his ass.”

Dustin Poirier last fought in September, when he came up short in a title fight with UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov, losing by third-round submission.

Nate Diaz, meanwhile, is set to return to the cage at UFC 244 this weekend. In the card’s main event, he’ll battle Jorge Masvidal for the first and last BMF title.

This article first appeared on BJPENN.COM on 10/28/2019.