Dustin Poirier reveals what he said to Michael Chandler after their UFC 281 fight: “He’s just a freaking fake dude”

Dustin Poirier has opened up on what he told Michael Chandler after their UFC 281 fight.

Poirier won the fight by third-round submission but when the fight ended, the two had some words. Chandler wouldn’t say what they talked about but Poirier took exception to the former Bellator champ fish-hooking him and dripping blood on his face, which he thinks was on purpose. So, once the fight ended, Poirier went to Chandler and wasn’t happy with his actions.

Dustin Poirier on what he said to Michael Chandler after the fight.#TheMMAHour pic.twitter.com/Bc6Upw5qTz — Jed I. Goodman © (@jedigoodman) November 16, 2022

“We spoke right after the fight, we spoke immediately after, and dude he’s just a freaking fake dude,” Poirier said on The MMA Hour. “I walked up to him and said hey, respect. It’s kind of blurry in the moment. But, a couple of things I know for sure I said I think I called him, I said you’re (a) nasty motherf****r. I told him that, but I said this is my house. I said I respect everything you’ve done but this is my house that I built. Then he looks at me, he goes – such a freaking dweeb – and goes, what Madison Square Garden is your house? Oh Madison Square Garden is your house? Then he points down to the mat and says oh this logo is your house? I tapped him on the shoulder and said okay bud.”

Dustin Poirier also made it clear he thinks Michael Chandler did those dirty moves on purpose. However, he does say it is fighting but would respect the former Bellator champ more if he admitted he did them on purpose.

With the win, Poirier improved to 29-7, and one No Contest returned to the win column after losing to Charles Oliveira for the lightweight title. Before the title fight, he had back-to-back stoppage wins over Conor McGregor and the decision win over Dan Hooker.

What do you make of Dustin Poirier taking shots at Michael Chandler?