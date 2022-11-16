Daniel Cormier believes the time has come for Dominick Reyes to hang up his gloves: “When it starts to turn in the way that it has, it’s time for him to walk away”

Daniel Cormier believes that the time has come for Dominick Reyes to hang up his gloves following UFC 281.

Once touted as the next light heavyweight champion, Reyes finds himself stuck in a rut, having fallen to (12-4) at UFC 281. Reyes was knocked unconscious in viral fashion by Ryan Spann in the first round, which marked his fourth-straight defeat, and third by a highlight-reel knockout.

Due to the health-damaging way Reyes is being finished, long-time veteran Cormier suggests that the 32-year-old should consider his future in the sport.

Daniel Cormier weighs-in on Dominck Reyes’s future

“Is it time for Dominick Reyes to walk away after what Ryan Spann did to him?” Cormier asked on his “DC & RC” ESPN show. “Because we got a guy that was super close to becoming the champion against Jones, to now he got knocked out by Jiri who’s the champ, he got knocked out by Jan Blachowicz who was the champ. Now he’s not fighting champions, he lost to a guy in Ryan Spann, who has now won two in a row. Is it time for Dominick Reyes to be done?”

Cormier also reflected back to when Reyes was within touching distance of attaining UFC gold, adding: “Dominick Reyes was so close to being the champion. When it starts to turn in the way that it has, it’s time for him to walk away.”

Despite going through the worst form of his career, Reyes remained positive post-fight, insisting to his fans he’ll be back stronger. When UFC president Dana White was asked about the former title challenger’s future, he looked concerned and was unsure of what was next.

