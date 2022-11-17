Anthony Smith shoots down the idea of a rematch with Ryan Spann: “He’s my b*tch forever and he knows it”

Anthony Smith has dismissed the idea of a rematch against Ryan Spann following his big win at UFC 281.

While he may serve as a great pundit, many forget that Anthony Smith is still an elite level light heavyweight. He lost to Magomed Ankalaev in his last outing, but in reality, there’s no shame in that.

Prior to the defeat, he was on a three-fight winning streak. The most recent of those triumphs was a September 2021 triumph over Ryan Spann, in which he finished his rival in the first round.

There was clearly some bad blood between them and after Spann knocked Dominick Reyes out cold last weekend, many were suggesting a rematch between the pair of them.

Smith, however, isn’t that interested.

“I don’t know what happened in our fight that left him with any kind of confidence that he can still beat me or that he deserves a rematch,” Smith said. “I had him on ice skates until he was shooting takedowns, I strangled him, and then stood over his body, reminding him what he was going to do to me. So, he’s my b***h forever and he knows it.

Smith vs Spann 2 – a no go?

“Eventually, he may work himself into a situation where we’re gonna rematch, but I already fought down when I gave him an opportunity,” he continued. “Until he does something where I go, ‘Oh, wow. That was super impressive,’ he can f*** off. Him being an asshole didn’t work out for him the last time. He barely handled the first fight, how’s he gonna handle the second?”

