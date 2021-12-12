Dustin Poirier reacts following loss to Charles Oliveira at UFC 269: “I got choked out again. I’m just heartbroken.”

Dustin Poirier is not sure if he wants to claw and climb his way back to a title shot following his loss to Charles Oliveira at UFC 269.

Poirier (28-7 MMA) and Oliveira (32-8 MMA) collided in the headliner of this evenings pay-per-view event at T-Mobile Arena.

Dustin Poirier had entered the contest sporting a three-fight winning streak. ‘The Diamond’ was coming off back-to-back TKO victories over Conor McGregor in his most previous efforts.

Meanwhile, Charles Oliveira had captured the promotions vacant 155lbs title back in May, when he stopped Michael Chandler with a TKO in the second round. That win marked ‘Do Bronx’ ninth in a row, with eight of those respective victories coming by finish.

Saturday night’s ‘Oliveira vs. Poirier’ main event produced one of the craziest opening rounds in UFC history. Dustin Poirier was able to drop Charles Oliveira on two occasions and appeared to be cruising towards his much desired title win. However, in round two ‘Do Bronx’ was able to score an early takedown and road out the round in top position while dropping elbows. Then, in round three, Oliveira was able to take the back of ‘The Diamond’ and promptly locked in a rear-naked choke to finish the contest.

It was a heartbreaking setback for Dustin Poirier who now has to weigh his future options.

“It sucks, man, you know?” Poirier said at the post-fight press conference. “I worked hard to get back here and fight for another world title. I got choked out again. I’m just heartbroken, really. The guy is good, man. He’s the champ. There’s such a small room for error in these fights. I felt good. After the first round, sitting on my stool, going into the second, drinking water and thinking, ‘I’m going to be the world champion tonight,’ it’s just such a crazy thing that we do.”

Dustin Poirier continued (h/t MMAJunkie):

“I can do anything I put my mind to. I can fight for another belt. I can go on another streak. I can claw and climb and get back to wherever I want to be. It’s just, ‘Do I want to?’ That’s the question I’ve got to look in the mirror and answer. Do I want to do it again? Do I want to go down that road again? That answer will come in the next couple days or couple weeks. I just need to let this pass and see what’s next for me. But if it’s in my heart and that’s what I want to do, I’ll be here fighting for another world title.”

Do you think we will see Dustin Poirier return to the Octagon following tonight’s loss to Charles Oliveira at UFC 269? Share your thoughts in the comment section PENN Nation!