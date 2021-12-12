Charles Oliveira issues statement following submission win over Dustin Poirier at UFC 269

UFC lightweight champion Charles Oliveira issued a statement following his submission win over Dustin Poirier at UFC 269.

Oliveira submitted Poirier in the third round with a rear-naked choke in a back-and-forth fight that headlined the UFC 269 pay-per-view. For Oliveira, he had to survive a tough first round where Poirier dropped him to the mat and nearly finished him with strikes. After losing the first round, Oliveira was able to use his grappling skills to win the second round. In the third round, Oliveira was able to get Poirier next to the cage, and then he was able to take his back skillfully and then tap him out with a rear-naked choke. It was an absolutely phenomenal win by Oliveira, who proved once again he’s the best at 155lbs.

Taking to his social media following his latest victory inside the Octagon, “Do Bronx” reacted to his latest victory. Take a look at the short statement Oliveira released below.

What a fight that victory only gratitude thank you my God

For Oliveira, this was his 10th straight win in a row in the UFC lightweight division, and at this point, it feels like he will be holding the gold for a long time. That being said, Oliveira’s next order of business will be to fight Justin Gaethje, who earned a title shot following an incredible win over Michael Chandler at UFC 268 earlier this month. Both Oliveira and Gaethje are incredible fighters and they make for a fantastic pairing against one another. So it will be interesting to see how that fight goes down when and if it takes place as it is expected to. In the meantime, Oliveira will continue to enjoy being a UFC champion.

Who do you want to see Charles Oliveira fight next after beating Dustin Poirier at UFC 269?