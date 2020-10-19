Football legend Cristiano Ronaldo throws his support behind Khabib Nurmagomedov ahead of UFC 254

Football superstar Cristiano Ronaldo has thrown his support behind Khabib Nurmagomedov heading into UFC 254 this weekend.

Khabib is gearing up for arguably the biggest fight of his career so far as he prepares to defend the UFC Lightweight Championship against Justin Gaethje. In the eyes of many, “The Highlight” serves as the biggest threat to the Russian’s title reign in the 155-pound division.

One man who has reaffirmed the worldwide support and superstardom that Khabib possesses prior to this fight is none other than the aforementioned Ronaldo.

“Of course, of course, Khabib, Khabib gonna win. My brother.”

While “The Eagle” isn’t going to beat Gaethje based on the support he’s receiving from celebrities, this does give fans an insight into how much of a star Nurmagomedov already is – and how much further he could continue to go if he picks up another resounding win on Saturday night.

Someone who knows Nurmagomedov very well is Daniel Cormier and, unsurprisingly, he’s also backing his friend and training partner to get the job done.

“I think he’s going to fight his toughest opponent,” Cormier told Yahoo Sports of Nurmagomedov. “I think the vast majority of the world feels that this is the toughest guy for him at 155 [pounds], I think he’ll be OK. His ability to train and prepare for this and continue to work toward the goal that him and his father had together will allow him to maybe come to terms with everything that’s happening around him.

“Sometimes you need distractions and you need motivations in different forms. I think Khabib will use [his father’s death] as motivation. He’s a professional. He’s a pro’s pro and he’s going to prepare himself to the best of his ability.”

Regardless of whether or not this fight goes to a decision or ends in a finish, the winner is going to see their stock rise massively when it’s all said and done. In order to become a big name in this game you have to impress at the highest level, and the winner in Abu Dhabi will certainly do just that.”

Do you think Khabib Nurmagomedov can defeat Justin Gaethje at UFC 254?