Dustin Poirier officially signs contract for Conor McGregor trilogy at UFC 264

Dustin Poirier and Conor McGregor 3 will happen at UFC 264 on July 10.

For quite some time, reports have circulated that the fight would happen on that date, however, nothing had been signed. Poirier had even turned down a title shot in order to pursue the trilogy fight.

Now, according to ESPN’s Ariel Helwani, Poirier has officially signed his bout agreement to fight McGregor.

Dustin Poirier has officially signed his contract to fight Conor McGregor on July 10, sources say. McGregor, as we know, was already in. — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) April 2, 2021

It is no doubt exciting for fans that Dustin Poirier and Conor McGregor have signed their contracts for the fight. After UFC 257 in January where “The Diamond” scored a second-round TKO win, many fans were excited at the potential of a trilogy given they are 1-1 against one another. The winner of Poirier-McGregor 3 will likely be in line for the first crack at the vacant lightweight title fight between Michael Chandler and Charles Oliveira.

Although Poirier had a ton of success against McGregor at UFC 257, The Diamond said he expects the trilogy fight to be a completely different fight.

“It’s fighting man, I don’t think you ever really (have someone’s number). He’ll make adjustments. It’ll be a completely different fight,” Dustin Poirier said to Joe Rogan on his podcast. “Like the first one and the second one were different, the third one is going to be different as well. I’m going to make adjustments as well. I’m going to switch it up, keep things fresh and keep him guessing.”

Before the win over McGregor, Poirier scored a decision win over Dan Hooker to get back into the win column after being submitted by Khabib Nurmagomedov for the lightweight title. He’s also the former interim lightweight champion.

Conor McGregor, meanwhile, is 1-2 in his last three with the losses to Poirier and Nurmagomedov. His lone win was a 40-second TKO win over Donald Cerrone in January of 2020.

Who do you think will win the trilogy, Dustin Poirier or Conor McGregor?