Report | Conor McGregor vs Dustin Poirier 3 targeted for July 10

A highly anticipated trilogy bout between lightweight standouts Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirier is in the works for later this summer.

The news was originally reported on Tuesday by Georgian journalist Giorgi Kokiashvili, lead MMA reporter for Adjarasport TV, the official Ultimate Fighting Championship partner in Georgia.

“I don’t want to alarm you, but per Adjarasport TV and my sources, Poirier vs. McGregor 3 is being targeted for July 10th,” Kokiashvili posted on his Twitter account.

After a year away from the sport, the former UFC featherweight and lightweight champion, Conor McGregor, returned to the Octagon to face Dustin Poirier for a second time. During their rematch, the roles were seemingly switched, as Poirier knocked out the Irishman early in second round.

Now the two 155-pound fighters can finally settle the score in a third and decisive clash.

The rumors about the rubber match between McGregor and Poirier started rumbling during the last few weeks when “The Diamond” himself said he expected to fight McGregor again in June or July.

“June, July. My wife’s birthday is coming up, we’re going to go somewhere for a couple of days. If I get the call and it’s time to go to work, I will lock myself in training camp. But, I’m still not right now ready to go back to Florida a month removed from the last fight and lockdown for another ten weeks or whatever it is.”

After that, ESPN’s Ariel Helwani reported the lightweight scrap was being possibly slated for July.

“There was once a hope McGregor-Poirier 3 fight would get done for May 15 but it’s taken longer than hoped/expected so they moved on from that a while ago, sources say. Won’t happen on June 12 (Figueiredo-Moreno on that card), so latest hope is the July 10 card. We’ll see,” the Canadian journalist posted.

The Adjarasport TV’s report seems now to confirm those rumors.

