Dustin Poirier lists reasons why Conor McGregor fight makes sense

Top UFC lightweight contender Dustin Poirier believes MMA superstar Conor McGregor would be wise to fight him next.

McGregor and Poirier first fought in the featherweight division in 2014, with the former winning by first-round knockout. Since then, however, the two men have both enjoyed massive success in the lightweight division, and have recently been linked to a rematch.

While that rematch is still far from official, Poirier is eager for the opportunity, and he believes it makes sense for the Irishman.

He updated on a potential fight with McGregor on the UFC Unfiltered podcast this week.

“I don’t really know, honestly, what’s going on with the whole situation,” Poirier said (via MMA Fighting). “Of course I would take the fight. I would fight him, I would fight Tony [Ferguson], I just want big fights and I think that’s what’s coming. I would like to fight again this year. We’ll see. I haven’t heard back from negotiation side of the UFC or Conor, but it’s a new week and I’m hoping to hear something.”

While Poirier has yet to hear back from McGregor’s team or the UFC about this potential matchup, he believes it’s one that makes lots of sense for everyone involved.

“Look at it from his side, for sure there’s some upside there,” Poirier said. “Khabib [Nurmagomedov] said if him or Tony beat me that he would give them a shot at the title, so if that holds any weight, he’s looking at that. I don’t know what his ambition is, I don’t know how hungry he is to be the UFC lightweight world champion. If it is, a fight with me makes a lot of sense to get the next title shot.

“He could push for a fight with Tony. That would be an exciting fight. I’m a fan of the sport and I think that would be a good fight to watch, but Tony is coming off of a loss. I just had the interim title, I’m number two, I’m coming off of a win, a Fight of the Year contender, I think it makes more sense. Every fight is a chance or a risk, no matter how prepared you are. If you’re gonna risk something, do it with the top guy and get a title shot.”

