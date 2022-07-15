Dustin Poirier explains why Justin Gaethje should be Conor McGregor’s return fight

Dustin Poirier is hoping the UFC makes Justin Gaethje vs. Conor McGregor for the Irishman’s return fight.

Ever since McGregor suffered a broken leg in his trilogy bout against Poirier at UFC 264 last July, many have wondered when and who ‘Notorious’ will face in his return. McGregor has talked about moving up to welterweight and wanted Kamaru Usman, or potentially face Charles Oliveira for the belt, but for Poirier, he believes McGregor-Gaethje makes too much sense.

“Justin Gaethje vs. the return of Conor McGregor. The hype, the buildup, somebody’s going to sleep. I mean, you’re tuning in for a car wreck, a head-on collision, and I want to see it,” Poirier said when matchmaking the lightweight division on DC & RC.

As Poirier says, a fight between Gaethje and McGregor would have intense buildup and hype due to their styles and trash talk. The two have also taken shots at one another in the past and both hinted at the fight potentially happening. The timeline also makes sense as McGregor is just getting back into full training while Gaethje just had nose surgery and will be out for a bit.

Whether or not the UFC has an interest in making McGregor vs. Gaethje is uncertain. But, if the fight gets made, it would be one of, if not the biggest fight of the year and would be a must-watch as, as Poirier says, someone would go to sleep in that fight.

Conor McGregor is coming off the back-to-back losses to Dustin Poirier last year after knocking out Donald Cerrone in 40 seconds in his return to the UFC. Justin Gaethje, meanwhile, suffered a submission loss to Charles Oliveria for the lightweight title back in May.

Do you agree with Dustin Poirier that Conor McGregor should face Justin Gatehje next? Sound off in the comment section, PENN Nation!